TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stake Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TransUnion worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in TransUnion by 339.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $125,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,865 shares of company stock worth $3,900,300. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

