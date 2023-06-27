Gradient Investments LLC Invests $10.29 Million in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 361,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,381.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IJAN opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $29.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14.
Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile
The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
