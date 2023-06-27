Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 196,140 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,140 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 107,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 16,135 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.