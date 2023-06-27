Gradient Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 357,407 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 357,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,432,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned 16.78% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFEB. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 185,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 43,615 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 513.8% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 66,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 55,540 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,498,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Down 0.3 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $124.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.