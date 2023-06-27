Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 914 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 281,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $11,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 63,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

