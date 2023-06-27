Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,583 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.9 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 90.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,682 shares of company stock valued at $10,057,888 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

