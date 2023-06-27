Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 17,532 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Sensata Technologies worth $11,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

