Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

