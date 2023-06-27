First National Bank of South Miami Has $34,000 Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in GSK were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.