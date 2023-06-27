First National Bank of South Miami Sells 510 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BWX stock opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $23.93.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

