Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 904 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

