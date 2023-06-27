Fifth Third Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of FIW opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $69.94 and a 1-year high of $88.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.89.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

