Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $217.96 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The stock has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.93.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

