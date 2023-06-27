First National Bank of South Miami Sells 2,083 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BKLN opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.