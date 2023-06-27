Fifth Third Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,647,000. Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 1,320,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 165,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 289,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BNDX stock opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.