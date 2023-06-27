Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 1,006 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

QYLD opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.1768 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

