Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $34.94 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

