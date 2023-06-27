Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $90.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.73.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.