Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,246.8% in the 4th quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,637,000 after acquiring an additional 58,470 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $337.14 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $348.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.18.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

