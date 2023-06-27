Signet Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $252.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.44. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

