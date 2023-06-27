Signet Financial Management LLC Has $235,000 Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 23,331 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VOD. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

VOD stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.