Claro Advisors LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RELX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Relx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Relx by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx during the first quarter worth about $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Relx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Relx by 51.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 87,910 shares during the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RELX opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $34.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,840 ($36.11) to GBX 3,100 ($39.42) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

