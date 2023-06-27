Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMEZ opened at 16.21 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of 14.33 and a 12 month high of 17.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of 16.22 and a 200-day moving average of 16.13.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

