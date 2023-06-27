1,241 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $266.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.62 and a 200 day moving average of $238.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $275.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

