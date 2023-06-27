Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives C$1.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWM shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$1.80 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. CSFB cut their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

TSE TWM opened at C$0.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$369.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.44.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of C$614.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$685.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.00999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

(Get Rating

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.