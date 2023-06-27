Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 735 ($9.35).

Several analysts have issued reports on FRES shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($8.77) to GBX 620 ($7.88) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.90) to GBX 650 ($8.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.17) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Fresnillo Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FRES opened at GBX 617.73 ($7.85) on Thursday. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 603.80 ($7.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 996.80 ($12.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,108.97, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 686.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 772.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

