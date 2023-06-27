Analysts Set Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Price Target at C$38.71

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Saputo and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Price Performance

TSE SAP opened at C$29.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.62. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$27.72 and a twelve month high of C$37.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Saputo Announces Dividend

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.05. Saputo had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.34 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.8356412 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

About Saputo

(Get Rating

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.