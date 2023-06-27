Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

Several research firms recently commented on IRDM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,482.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth $324,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 279.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,772,000 after acquiring an additional 54,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.67. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

