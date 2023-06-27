Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives $82.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.33.
A number of research firms have recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Graco Price Performance
GGG stock opened at $84.47 on Friday. Graco has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80.
Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Graco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.
Graco Company Profile
Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Graco from StockNews.com
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than Graco
Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.