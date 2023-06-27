Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives $82.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Graco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Graco Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Graco by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Graco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock opened at $84.47 on Friday. Graco has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.