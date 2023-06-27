Brokerages Set SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target at $86.40

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SSB stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $91.74.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $521.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $520,706.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SouthState by 1,309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of SouthState by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 317,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 73,317 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SouthState by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

