Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Receives $11.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

GHL stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $267.84 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 460,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 163,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

