Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives $119.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $530,803.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,000 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMS opened at $113.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average is $89.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

