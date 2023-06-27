Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Increased to $291.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $270.00 to $291.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALB. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Albemarle from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $282.90.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Up 2.3 %

Albemarle stock opened at $225.26 on Monday. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 22.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,684,541,000 after acquiring an additional 158,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,582,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,118,007,000 after buying an additional 260,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 21.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $668,923,000 after buying an additional 532,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.