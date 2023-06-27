Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives $53.18 Average PT from Analysts

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $74.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 267.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

