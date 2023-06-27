Analysts Set agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Target Price at $29.28

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.28.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

AGL opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.64 and a beta of 1.12. agilon health has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $117,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,834,147.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,181.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $117,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,247,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,593,061. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in agilon health by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in agilon health by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in agilon health by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

