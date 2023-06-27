Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives $217.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Globant Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $174.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.40. Globant has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $240.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $472.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 528,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 684.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 46,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 40,628 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

