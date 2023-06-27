Analysts Set Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) PT at $31.46

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $25.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $133,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 11,812 shares of company stock worth $314,908 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 166.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.