Brokerages Set Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Target Price at $64.44

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. Schlumberger has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.