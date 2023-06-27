Brokerages Set Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Target Price at $64.44

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.44.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger
Schlumberger Stock Performance
Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. Schlumberger has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
