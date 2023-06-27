Analysts Set International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target at $38.55

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $45.17. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 975.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in International Paper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after buying an additional 206,004 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 71,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

(Get Rating

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

