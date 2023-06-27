Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives $68.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,943 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,692,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,269,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 60,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 910.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Featured Articles

