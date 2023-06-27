Brokerages Set The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) PT at $46.88

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

NYSE:MOS opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average is $43.92. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Mosaic by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 391,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after purchasing an additional 229,908 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Mosaic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 17.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

