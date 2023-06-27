Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $64.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.44.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Schlumberger by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after acquiring an additional 87,463 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 699,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,099,000 after buying an additional 123,687 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $47.36 on Friday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

