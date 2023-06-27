Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $64.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2023

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLBGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.44.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Schlumberger by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after acquiring an additional 87,463 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 699,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,099,000 after buying an additional 123,687 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $47.36 on Friday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.