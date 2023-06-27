Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $356.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $319.24 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $426.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.