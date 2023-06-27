Analysts Set NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Target Price at $12.22

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $9.75 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE NEX opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $935.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.41 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 131.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 247,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 140,742 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 149.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 120.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,804 shares during the last quarter.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

