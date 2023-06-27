Analysts Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT at $208.08

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC stock opened at $214.77 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $215.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

