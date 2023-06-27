Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $24.04 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.04.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 2.4 %

BRX opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 81.89%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.