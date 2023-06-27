Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $177.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $127.22 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.65.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

