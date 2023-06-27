Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives $222.65 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $217.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.93.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

