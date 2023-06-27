Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $76.24 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.24.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THC stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

