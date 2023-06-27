LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $98.39 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $89.22 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.